Red Deer RCMP looking for suspects who mail ‘offensive material’ to man they don’t know

Red Deer RCMP are turning to the public to find two people they say have been mailing “offensive material of a sexual nature” to a Red Deer man.

The man says he does not know the two and doesn’t know why they’ve been mailing him this material every December for the last three years.

Police released photos of the people they believe have been sending the mail on a grocery store surveillance camera on Dec. 8. Investigators believe they sent mail to other targets as well last year.

As the action of mailing offensive materials falls under the Criminal Code definition of criminal harassment, police are now looking to the public to help identify the two people in the photos.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

630 CHED has reached out to RCMP for further information. This article will be updated when a response is received.