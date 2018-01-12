Police watchdog clears N.S. RCMP after teen breaks ankle following arrest

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog has cleared the RCMP of any wrongdoing in an incident that saw a 17-year-old girl suffer a broken ankle after her arrest.

The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) says that the teen suffered her broken ankle as a result of repeatedly kicking the door of her cell.

According to a report released on Friday by SiRT, RCMP officers were dispatched to a home on the Waycobah First Nation Reserve on the evening of Aug. 23, 2017, after the homeowner requested that an intoxicated woman be removed.

When the Mounties arrived they placed a woman under arrest for breach of the peace and, under the province’s Involuntary Psychiatric Treatment Act, for making suicidal threats.

The woman was examined by EHS. She was medically cleared and placed in police cells overnight.

According to the report the woman kicked at her cell during the night and during one of those kicks heard a cracking noise. She then noticed her ankle started to swell.

The next morning, the 17-year-old was taken to the Strait Richmond Hospital for an assessment of her mental condition. While there, she revealed she was experiencing pain in her leg.

An X-ray taken of her leg later revealed the broken ankle.

The woman attested to details in a statement to SiRT and stated that there was nothing done by any police officer that may have caused her broken ankle.

SiRT says they have no grounds to consider any charges against the arresting officer and have closed their investigation.