January 12, 2018 3:10 pm

Josh Donaldson signed by Toronto Blue Jays to 1-year deal worth $23M

By Staff The Canadian Press

Josh Donaldson becomes the highest paid player on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Paul Sancya / File / AP Photo
TORONTO – Third baseman Josh Donaldson and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a US$23 million, one-year contact, a $6 million raise for the 2015 AL MVP.

The 32-year-old three-time all-star, who was eligible for arbitration, becomes the highest paid player on the Jays.

Donaldson rebounded from an injury-slowed 2016 to hit .270 last season with 33 homers and 78 runs batted in over 113 games. The sure-handed infielder missed time from April 14 through May 25 with a calf injury, which also hampered him during spring training.

Donaldson was coming off a $28.65 million, two-year deal. He is eligible for free agency after this season.

Donaldson has a .285 batting average with 111 home runs and 300 RBIs over three seasons in Toronto.

Earlier, the Jays announced they have avoided arbitration with outfielder Ezequiel Carrera and left-hander Aaron Loup, signing the pair to one-year contracts for 2018.

Carrera, who hit .282 with eight home runs and 20 RBIs last season, signed for $1.9 million. Loup, who went 2-3 with a 3.75 ERA in 70 games, signed for $1.8.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

