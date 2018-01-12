Crime
Elderly man assaulted outside Vancouver Costco dies of his injuries

An elderly man who was assaulted outside the Costco in downtown Vancouver has died of his injuries.

The 86-year-old man was left with a head injury during an altercation with a 57-year-old man just after 11 a.m. on Dec. 20.

Vancouver police say the victim never recovered from his injuries.

“This is an isolated and tragic incident and there is no concern for public safety,” says Sgt. Jason Robillard with the Vancouver police.

Police say the suspect has been identified but he has not been charged with a criminal offence at this time. He was initially taken into custody two hours after the incident but released without charge.

The investigation continues.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the assault and who has not yet spoken with police, to contact investigators at 604-717-2541.

Global News