Heat back on for SaskEnergy customers in the Melfort area

Heat is back on for approximately 4,500 SaskEnergy customers in the Melfort area.

SaskEnergy spokesperson Casey McLeod said technicians completed their initial run-through at around 7 p.m. CT Thursday of all affected customers.

“We did continue with some more work that we had to do which was returning to homes where the furnaces had fired up on their own,” McLeod told Global News.

READ MORE: SaskEnergy still restoring natural gas service to customers in the Melfort area

She said in cases where furnaces fired up on their own, crews performed safety checks during the evening and will continue with the safety checks on Friday morning.

The largest natural gas outage in SaskEnergy’s history happened Wednesday morning when a high-pressure transmission line ruptured between Weldon and Birch Hills.

Customers in Melfort, Kinistino, and St. Brieux, along with rural areas, were left without natural gas service during a cold snap.

READ MORE: Most of Saskatchewan remains under extreme cold warning

McLeod said there have been no reports of any damage to homes due to frozen water pipes.

“Right now we haven’t heard of anything with any damage from frozen water pipes,” McLeod said.

“We’ll still be working through some of the safety checks and we’ll double-check everything, but as of right now that I’m aware of, we haven’t heard anything.”

Anyone still service or who thinks they smell natural gas is asked to contact SaskEnergy at 1-888-700-0427.

The cause of the rupture remains under investigation.