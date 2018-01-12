At least one Fraser Valley school closed after Environment Canada issues winter storm warning

A winter storm warning remains in effect for the Fraser Valley.

Global BC Meteorologist Kristi Gordon says some areas can expect to be hit with up to 20 centimetres of snow in total.

“[Thursday] evening areas around Abbotsford, west Fraser Valley, will see freezing rain, that should ease off late this evening but there is still is a slight chance of some freezing rain overnight. [Friday] morning for those areas just rain, but for the central and eastern portions of the Fraser Valley, we’re expecting 10 centimeters of snow [Thursday] evening and another 10 centimeters of snow [Friday] morning – all of those areas also have a risk of freezing rain right through the morning hours [Friday].”

St. John Brebeuf Regional Secondary School in Abbotsford has been cancelled Friday due to weather.

We will keep you updated on other school closures.