Teen dead, another in custody after stabbing in Oshawa: police

OSHAWA, Ont. – Durham regional police say a teen has died in a stabbing in Oshawa, Ont.

Police say the incident occurred Thursday afternoon in the area of Harmony Road and Taunton Road.

They say the boy was pronounced dead in hospital.

A 17-year-old male was pronounced dead after being stabbed in a commercial plaza in Oshawa. https://t.co/IRD0jr0ukj pic.twitter.com/Qcan7MQxwU — DurhamRegionalPolice (@DRPS) January 12, 2018

Another male teen is in custody.

Police did not release the specific ages of the teens or other details of the stabbing.