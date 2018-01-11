Teen dead, another in custody after stabbing in Oshawa: police
OSHAWA, Ont. – Durham regional police say a teen has died in a stabbing in Oshawa, Ont.
Police say the incident occurred Thursday afternoon in the area of Harmony Road and Taunton Road.
They say the boy was pronounced dead in hospital.
Another male teen is in custody.
Police did not release the specific ages of the teens or other details of the stabbing.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
