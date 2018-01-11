Crime
January 11, 2018 8:56 pm

Teen dead, another in custody after stabbing in Oshawa: police

By Staff The Canadian Press

Durham Regional Police say a teen has died after a stabbing in Oshawa Thursday.

Global News
A A

OSHAWA, Ont. – Durham regional police say a teen has died in a stabbing in Oshawa, Ont.

Police say the incident occurred Thursday afternoon in the area of Harmony Road and Taunton Road.

They say the boy was pronounced dead in hospital.

Another male teen is in custody.

Police did not release the specific ages of the teens or other details of the stabbing.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Crime
Durham Regional Police
Oshawa
Oshawa stabbing

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News