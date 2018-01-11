Childcare
January 11, 2018 9:06 pm
Updated: January 11, 2018 9:37 pm

Crown is considering if charges are warranted in 2017 daycare death

By Reporter/Legislative Bureau  CKNW

15-month-old Mac (pictured with his parents) died in an accident at daycare in East Vancouver on Jan. 18. The Criminal Justice Branch is looking into if charges should be laid.

A A

Nearly a year after the death of 16 month-old “Baby Mac” in a unlicensed Vancouver daycare, the Crown is looking at if charges might be laid.

The Criminal Justice Branch says they’re reviewing a December report forwarded from the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) on Mac’s death, and are assessing if charges are warranted.

Vancouver Coastal Health documents show that Yasmine Saad – who operated the day care where baby Mac died – was investigated in 2010, 2012 and 2016 before his death in 2017.

READ MORE: Parents of baby who died in Vancouver home want daycare system overhauled

Reports on those complaints show each time she was found breaching regulations in place for the number of children allowed in unlicensed daycares.

The anniversary of baby Mac’s death is Jan. 18.

Just before the election last year, his mother Shelley Sheppard penned a letter to then-Premier Christy Clark pleading for improvements to the child care system, and has since then advocated for change.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Baby Mac
Childcare
Criminal Justice Branch
Daycare
East Vancouver
unlicensed daycares
vancouver police
Vancouver Police Department

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News