Crown is considering if charges are warranted in 2017 daycare death

Nearly a year after the death of 16 month-old “Baby Mac” in a unlicensed Vancouver daycare, the Crown is looking at if charges might be laid.

The Criminal Justice Branch says they’re reviewing a December report forwarded from the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) on Mac’s death, and are assessing if charges are warranted.

Vancouver Coastal Health documents show that Yasmine Saad – who operated the day care where baby Mac died – was investigated in 2010, 2012 and 2016 before his death in 2017.

Reports on those complaints show each time she was found breaching regulations in place for the number of children allowed in unlicensed daycares.

The anniversary of baby Mac’s death is Jan. 18.

Just before the election last year, his mother Shelley Sheppard penned a letter to then-Premier Christy Clark pleading for improvements to the child care system, and has since then advocated for change.