WATCH LIVE: Justin Trudeau hosts town hall in London, Ont.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be hosting a town hall in London, Ont., on Thursday night.
It’s his third event in as many days.
At previous events in Hamilton, Ont., and Lower Sackville, N.S., Trudeau fielded questions about a national autism strategy, marijuana legalization, and his ethics violation. He also received praise for how he handled a protester who questioned him on the government’s Omar Khadr settlement.
You can watch the event in the player above.
