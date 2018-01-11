Steve Bannon to be interviewed by U.S. House Russia probe

Steve Bannon, former White House chief strategist, will meet the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee behind closed doors next week.

On Tuesday Jan. 16, he’ll be asked questions focusing on his time on U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign in 2016, including when he was campaign manager, a source told Reuters.

Bannon has retained lawyer William Burck for the meeting, CNN reports. Burck was a former White House special counsel in the George W. Bush administration.

The news of Bannon’s interview with the committee comes after a tumultuous period in which disparaging comments from Bannon were published in the book Fire and Fury – Inside the Trump White House. Bannon was quoted calling a meeting between a Kremlin-linked Russian lawyer and Donald Trump Jr. as well as two other White House officials as being “treasonous” and “unpatriotic.”

The fallout of the book included a feud with the president and ended with Bannon stepping down as executive chairman of Breitbart News.

Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said on Thursday there are dozens of witnesses he would like called before the panel as it investigates whether President Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 election.

That witness wish list would include Trump’s daughter Ivanka. He also said he would like Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner to appear again before the committee while noting that the choice of witnesses is determined by the panel’s Republican leadership.

*With files from Reuters