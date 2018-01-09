Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon leaving Breitbart News

Former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon is stepping down from his role as executive chairman of Breitbart News, the company announced Tuesday.

The announcement caps a tumultuous couple of weeks in which a book was released quoting Bannon making disparaging remarks about Trump and his staff including Donald Trump Jr.

There is no word yet on when he will leave the company but “Bannon and Breitbart will work together on a smooth and orderly transition,” the statement read.

Bannon had served in the role since 2012, although he had stepped away to serve as the president’s adviser.

“I’m proud of what the Breitbart team has accomplished in so short a period of time in building out a world-class news platform,” Bannon said.

