White House rejects Steve Bannon’s apology to Donald Trump

The White House has rejected Steve Bannon’s apology over comments he made about Donald Trump and his eldest son in a newly-released tell-all book.

“I don’t believe there is any way back for Mr. Bannon at this point,” deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley reportedly told reporters while aboard Air Force One on Monday, Politico reported.

Gidley also said Trump stands by his belief that Bannon has “lost it” and is “only in it for himself,” The Hill reported.

A rift was caused between Trump and his former adviser after details leaked from Michael Wolff’s book Fire and Fury – Inside the Trump White House.”

In excerpts of Wolff’s book that were published online prior to the book’s release, Bannon was quoted calling a meeting between a Russian lawyer with links to the Kremlin and Donald Trump Jr. as well as two other White House officials as being “treasonous” and “unpatriotic.”

Bannon is also quoted in the book saying that the investigators looking into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia were “going to crack Don Jr. like an egg on national TV.”

Bannon lost a key financial supporter over the remarks and is said to be on thin ice at with his current employer Breitbart News as well.

The reference also angered the president, who last week lashed out at Bannon, saying he “lost his mind.”

On Sunday, Bannon issued an apology to Axios, saying: “Donald Trump Jr. is both a patriot and a good man. He has been relentless in his advocacy for his father and the agenda that has helped turn our country around.

“President Trump was the only candidate that could have taken on and defeated the Clinton apparatus. I am the only person to date to conduct a global effort to preach the message of Trump and Trumpism; and remain ready to stand in the breech for this president’s efforts to make America great again.

“My comments were aimed at Paul Manafort, a seasoned campaign professional with experience and knowledge of how the Russians operate. He should have known they are duplicitous, cunning and not our friends. To reiterate, those comments were not aimed at Don Jr.”

*With files from Global News’ Jessica Vomiero and the Associated Press