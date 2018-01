‘Fire and Fury’ author contradicts Steve Bannon’s ‘treasonous’ explanation

The author of an explosive new book that questions U.S. President Donald Trump’s fitness for office on Monday contradicted Steve Bannon’s explanation of comments that had angered his former boss.

Michael Wolff appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe to discuss Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.

READ MORE: Here are some of the things we have learned from Michael Wolff’s ‘Fire and Fury’ book

In the book, Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist, described a meeting between Donald Trump Jr., senior campaign aides and a Russian lawyer as “treasonous” and “unpatriotic.”

The reference angered the president, who last week lashed out at Bannon, saying he “lost his mind.”

WATCH: Trump furious at Bannon after calling Russian meetings ‘treasonous’

Bannon sought to make amends Sunday, saying in a statement that his description wasn’t aimed at Trump’s son but at former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

But Wolff told MSNBC: “it was not directed at Manafort, it was directed directly at Don. Jr.”

READ MORE: Steve Bannon apologizes to Trump in statement, touts effort to preach ‘Trumpism’

Wolff’s book portrays the 45th president as a leader who doesn’t understand the weight of his office and whose competence is questioned by aides.

Trump administration officials and allies defended Trump and attacked the book Sunday.

Chief policy adviser Stephen Miller, in a combative appearance Sunday on CNN, described the book as “nothing but a pile of trash through and through.”

WATCH: CNN interview with Trump’s chief policy adviser shut down early by anchor

CIA Director Mike Pompeo said Trump was “completely fit” to lead the country.

“These are from people who just have not accepted the fact that President Trump is the United States president and I’m sorry for them in that,” Pompeo, who gives Trump his regular intelligence briefings, said on “Fox News Sunday.”

Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said she visits the White House once a week, and “no one questions the stability of the president.”

“I’m always amazed at the lengths people will go to, to lie for money and for power. This is like taking it to a whole new low,” she told ABC’s “This Week.”

READ MORE: Trump called Hope Hicks a ‘piece of tail’, according to tell-all ‘Fire and Fury’ book

That picture, said Miller, “is so contrary to reality, to the experience of those who work with him.”

Miller also criticized Bannon, who is quoted extensively in the book, saying it was “tragic and unfortunate” that Bannon “would make these grotesque comments so out of touch with reality and obviously so vindictive.”

Bannon is chairman of Breitbart News, and his comments caused a key Bannon backer, Rebekah Mercer, the billionaire GOP donor and Breitbart co-owner, to distance her family from him.

In his statement Sunday, Bannon praised Trump Jr. as “both a patriot and a good man.”

WATCH: Steve Bannon releases statement praising Trump’s son, stops short of apology

“I regret that my delay in responding to the inaccurate reporting regarding Don Jr has diverted attention from the president’s historical accomplishments in the first year of his presidency,” Bannon said in the statement, which was first obtained by the news site Axios.

Miller’s interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” quickly grew heated, with Miller criticizing CNN’s coverage and moderator Jake Tapper accusing Miller of speaking to an audience of one: his boss.

Tapper abruptly ended the interview, saying: “I think I’ve wasted enough of my viewers’ time.”

READ MORE: Could the 25th Amendment be used to depose Donald Trump over mental health concerns?

Soon after, Trump tweeted: “Jake Tapper of Fake News CNN just got destroyed in his interview with Stephen Miller of the Trump Administration. Watch the hatred and unfairness of this CNN flunky!”

Trump took the extraordinary step Saturday of using Twitter to defend his fitness for office, insisting he is “like, really smart” and, indeed, a “very stable genius.” He pressed the case again on Sunday as he prepared to depart Camp David, where he spent the weekend meeting with Republican congressional leaders, top aides and Cabinet members.

WATCH: Trump tries to cool ‘Fire and Fury’ around new book, turn attention to economy

“I’ve had to put up with the Fake News from the first day I announced that I would be running for President. Now I have to put up with a Fake Book, written by a totally discredited author,” he tweeted.

On Sunday, two days after the book’s release, WikiLeaks tweeted a link to an electronic image of the text. Posting the text of a book without permission would violate copyright restrictions and potentially damage sales. Yet, hours after WikiLeaks tweeted the link, “Fire and Fury” remained No. 1 on Amazon’s lists of hardcover and ebook bestsellers.