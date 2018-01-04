Trump called Hope Hicks a ‘piece of tail’, according to tell-all ‘Fire and Fury’ book

U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly told White House communications director Hope Hicks that she was the best “piece of tail,” that former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski would ever have, according to an upcoming tell-all by Michael Wolff.

Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House contains a slew of scandalous claims of this nature. After the first reviews hit the internet and sparked a tidal wave of pre-orders, publisher Henry Holt has moved the release date up by four days to Jan. 5.

One of the claims made in the book involves a brief romantic relationship between former campaign manager Lewandowski and current communications director Hicks, which Wolff says ended with a fight in the street.

According to the Boston Globe, Newsweek and others, Wolff goes on to write that Hicks sat with Trump and his sons while worrying about how Lewandowski would be portrayed by the media.

At that point, Trump reportedly looked up and said, “Why? You’ve already done enough for him. You’re the best piece of tail he’ll ever have.”

Hicks was 26 when she became the Trump campaign’s first hire, according to GQ. Before that, Hicks had grown up in Connecticut, attended South Methodist University and eventually followed her father’s footsteps into a career in public relations.

Lewandowski joined the Trump campaign at its start, but was fired by the now-president in June 2016 after a series of controversies. At the end of December 2017, Lewandowski was accused by singer and Trump supporter Joy Villa of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behaviour.

Fire and Fury alleges a series of revelations about the Trump administration. Some of these include claims that Steve Bannon had described Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer as “treasonous” and “unpatriotic,” that Trump was surprised by his own election win, that Trump had loved pursuing friends’ wives, among others.

In response to the allegations, Reuters states that Trump’s legal team was attempting to stop the publication of Wolff’s book, and had also threatened his former chief strategist Steve Bannon with “legal action” over “defamatory” statements.

Following these threats, book publisher Henry Holt announced it was moving up the publishing date.