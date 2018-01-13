Roy Green: Justin Trudeau’s tour little more than manipulation

Canada’s Prime Minister has stumbled. Badly.

Justin Trudeau stands convicted of multiple ethics violations. Trudeau generated national anger over his decision to write a $10.5 million compensation cheque to Omar Khadr, who was involved in a 2002 firefight that killed U.S. Army medic Christopher Speer and also blinded Speer’s platoon-mate Sgt. Layne Morris.

In past weeks Mr. Trudeau’s most recent expectation is largely receiving a two thumbs down response nationally. The Prime Minister is calling on Canadians, clear video evidence of ISIS atrocities notwithstanding, to support his position that fellow citizens who in violation of criminal law made their way to the Middle East to sign on with the genocidal terrorist cult should, if following the military defeat of the so-called Islamic State, be able to return to Canada. No pursuit of imprisonment.

Trudeau’s in-person visit with Joshua Boyle and his family in the PMO, shortly before Boyle was arraigned on a series of criminal charges, fired up strong challenges of the PM’s decision to meet with a man who claims he was kidnapped by Taliban fighters in Afghanistan and held for five years with his wife and growing family.

Interest over Boyle’s visit with Trudeau became more intense because in 2009 Joshua Boyle married Omar Khadr’s sister Zaynab.

READ MORE: Why Omar Khadr needs permission to see his controversial sister

Khadr’s $20 million lawsuit against the Canadian government for violation of his Charter rights was underway at the time the Prime Minister decided to short-circuit the suit with that attempted to keep secret $10.5 million payment. Trudeau’s argument remains allowing the case to run its course in court may have resulted in a judgment much greater than $10.5 million favouring Khadr.

There are many questions which should be posed to the Prime Minister. Why in 2016 did he require women Liberal Party caucus colleagues enter an Ottawa mosque through the side door and stand upstairs segregated from the men while the feminist Justin chattered enthusiastically about the arrangement with the guys?

Why was Mr. Trudeau demonstrably emotional over federal legislation allowing for the stripping of Canadian citizenship from convicted of terrorism dual citizens? So much so his government changed the law in that regard.

READ MORE: Dual Canadian citizens convicted of terrorism will no longer lose citizenship under new bill

Trudeau’s election-era words: “The Liberal Party believes that terrorists should get to keep their Canadian citizenship, because I do. And I’m willing to take on anyone who disagrees with that.”

Meanwhile though, anyone proven guilty of fraudulent claims on a Canadian citizenship application remains eligible for loss of citizenship. Convicted terrorists though? No.

The questions over Mr. Trudeau’s behaviour continue. On the death of Fidel Castro, for decades the absolute dictator of Cuba and suppressor of rights and freedoms of the Cuban people, Trudeau issued an official Government of Canada statement describing Castro as the “larger than life leader who served his people for almost half a century.”

As far as his enthusiasm for Canada is concerned, the Prime Minister was assuring the New York Times that his vision for Canada was for our country to become a postnational state.

Perhaps on upcoming stops of Mr. Trudeau’s meet and greet, Q&A tour some in-depth explanations concerning any of the aforementioned may be in order?