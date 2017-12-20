Justin Trudeau’s Bahamas vacation broke multiple ethics rules: commissioner

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau broke multiple federal ethics rules when he accepted a ride on the Aga Khan’s private helicopter and stayed on his private island over the holidays in 2016, the ethics commissioner has ruled.

In a ruling posted on the website of the Office of the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Wednesday at noon, Commissioner Mary Dawson said that her investigation into two complaints about the trip found that Trudeau violated the Conflict of Interest Act when he and his family accepted the trip but also dismissed several of the specific violations brought within those complaints.

READ MORE: The Trudeau report by Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson

Essentially, the ruling boils down to two core issues: whether Trudeau’s acceptance of the trip put him in a conflict of interest because the Aga Khan has ongoing business ties with the government, and also whether he broke the rules around when cabinet officials and members of the House of Commons can accept rides on private transportation.

On the first matter, which stemmed from a complaint brought in January 2017 by Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, Dawson ruled that Trudeau did not violate Section 14 of the Conflict of Interest Act because he did not discuss official government business with the Aga Khan on the trip, but also ruled that he violated Section 11 because the trip could be reasonably inferred as having given influence towards the Aga Khan’s interests.

“Because there was ongoing official business between the Government of Canada and the Aga Khan at the time each invitation was accepted, Mr. Trudeau, as Prime Minister, was in a position to be able to advance some of the matters of interest to the Aga Khan,” Dawson noted. “As well, the Foundation was registered to lobby the Office of the Prime Minister at that time. For these reasons, I determined that the vacations accepted by Mr. Trudeau or his family might reasonably be seen to have been given to influence Mr. Trudeau.”

On the second matter, Dawson ruled that Trudeau also broke the rules around when government officials can use private transportation and noted he did not clear the use of the Aga Khan’s private helicopter with her office as he was required to under Section 12 of the Act.

The only cases where that is allowed is if the individual travelling has either secured permission in advance from the ethics commissioner to use the private transportation or if there are emergency circumstances related to their official duties.

READ MORE: Why Justin Trudeau’s trip to the Aga Khan’s island matters

Despite the use of the private island and helicopter, that trip cost taxpayers roughly $200,000 dollars.

The Aga Khan, who is a family friend of the Trudeaus, has received tens of millions of dollars in federal grants from the Canadian government to support its foreign aid work over the years.

While a finding of violating the ethics rules does not carry any substantial penalty – the maximum fine is just $500 – it could carry heavy reputational baggage for the government as it tries to shake off the criticisms of arrogance and unethical behaviour that Conservatives have been aiming at them for the last several months over the investigation.

READ MORE: What happens if Trudeau, ministers actually broke the law?

Dawson has also launched a preliminary inquiry into Kent Hehr, the Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, over allegations he used parliamentary resources to bolster the campaign his father was running for a seat on the Calgary Board of Education.

In addition, Dawson hit Finance Minister Bill Morneau will a $200 fine last month for failing to disclose a French corporation that holds his private villa there.

The Conservatives drilled in on that finding and also broader allegations of ethical impropriety over concerns that C-24, the pensions bill he tabled, could benefit his family firm Morneau Shepell.

The ethics issue dominated two gruelling four-week stretches of parliamentary brouhaha that ended when the House of Commons rose last week, but the government now seems set to face the New Year the same way they wrapped up the last: dusting off allegations of unethical behaviour.

Trudeau will speak to reporters in the House of Commons foyer regarding the findings at 1:15 PM.