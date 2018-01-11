Social media campaign launched after tragic fire deaths in Oshawa

Oshawa Fire Services has started a social media campaign encouraging everyone in the region to check their smoke detectors following the deaths of four people in a house fire this week.

The initiative is asking people to post photos or videos of them testing their smoke alarms and using the hashtag #MySmokeAlarmWorks.

“Working smoke alarms save lives,” Oshawa Fire Chief Derrick Clark said. “For as little as $20, the cost of a smoke/carbon monoxide alarm is one of the best investments you can make to keep your family safe.”

A fire investigator said Wednesday there were no working smoke detectors in the Oshawa home where two adults and two children died.

Rick Derstroff of the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office says the deaths were a “preventable tragedy.”

Derstroff says there were brackets and wiring in place but no smoke alarms in the building.

A mother and her two young children perished in the fire. Another man, who family members said ran back into the home to save others, also died.

Since the social media campaign started, dozens of people have been sharing pictures of themselves, and family members, making sure their alarms are working properly.

Here is a sample below.

In light of the tragic fire deaths in Oshawa and Ontario this week, Oshawa Fire Services is challenging all homeowners, landlords and tenants to test their smoke alarms and add the hashtag.#MySmokeAlarmWorks pic.twitter.com/MS7NZ8TcQK — Oshawa Fire Services (@OshawaFire) January 10, 2018