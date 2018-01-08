2 adults, 2 children killed after house fire in Oshawa, Ont.

Two adults and two children are dead following a house fire in Oshawa, Ont. early Monday morning.

Fire officials said crews responded to the scene around 8:10 a.m. at Colborne Street West and Centre Street North.

Oshawa Fire Chief Derrick Clark said firefighters began their initial attack of the fire from the outside due to the heavy smoke and flames.

“They knocked the fire down from the outside, knowing that there were reports of people trapped and made entry and made their way up to the level of the house,” Clark said.

“At one point, we did have to evacuate the building. We had severe fire conditions that worsened, made a defensive attack and regrouped, went back in for search and rescue.”

Clark said one adult and two children were pronounced dead at the scene. Another adult was rushed to hospital but later succumbed to their injuries.

Officials said three people were also transported to hospital for treatment. There conditions are unknown.

Fire officials said approximately 11 people lived in the household which was separated into multiple housing units.

Police have not released the cause of the fire but said the rear of the building suffered the most extensive damage.

The age and identities of the deceased have not been released.

The Office of the Fire Marshall has been notified for the investigation.