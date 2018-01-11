Peterborough police probe sudden death

Police in Peterborough remain on scene for a sudden death investigation.

Officers attended a Stewart Street residence on Wednesday for the sudden death of a 25-year-old woman.

No other details have been provided.

Officers are at 296 Stewart Street, the same apartment building where 42-year-old Terry Pringle was found dead in his basement unit in November 2016. Police said he was the victim of blunt force trauma and four adults and two teens were charged in connection to his death.



“We remain on scene and are currently working with the coroner’s office,” stated police spokesperson Lauren Gilchrist. “There is no concern for public safety at this time. ”

Police said the investigation is ongoing and further details will be released when available.