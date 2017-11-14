Peterborough woman sentenced for her role in the death of Terry Pringle

A 26-year-old woman who orchestrated the beating and death of Terry Pringle was sentenced to serve another 318 days behind Bars.

Samantha Hall has already served 308 days in jail for her role in the death of Pringle. Police found the 42-year-old’s body in his Stewart Street home on Nov. 26, 2016, where they said he died of blunt force trauma.

Hall pleaded guilty in court this summer to conspiracy to commit bodily harm and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence causing bodily harm and will face three years of probation upon her release.

Four adults and two teens were also charged in Pringle’s death. The youths cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, meanwhile, the remaining three adult defendants are still before the courts.

Christopher Bolton, 30, pleaded guilty for his part in the murder and faces charges of conspiracy to commit bodily harm and will be back in court for his sentencing on November 22nd.

Jordan Osborne, 25, is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, while Joseph Crawford, 29, is facing charges of accessory after the fact to murder and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.