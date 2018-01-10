Manitoba Moose lose back-to-back games for first time since November

WINNIPEG – After going 16 straight games without a regulation defeat the Manitoba Moose have suddenly lost four of their last six contests.

The Grand Rapids Griffins beat the Moose for the second straight game with a 5-1 victory on Wednesday at Bell MTS Place. It’s just the third regulation loss on home ice for the Moose in 18 games this season. It was also the first time the Moose lost back-to-back games since November 1.

“Last game against the Griffins and today’s game, there were periods of time where we are playing properly, we were playing with pace and playing fast, but we need to keep it consistent.” head coach Pascal Vincent said. “That’s what we did when we had success. We were consistent in our routes and in our speed. When we slow it down, we’re just an average team.”

The Moose wasted no time in the first period as Buddy Robinson scored the game’s first goal on a breakaway only 53 seconds into the contest to give Manitoba an early lead.

But it didn’t last long as Matt Lorito answered back just 28 seconds later after stripping the puck from defenseman Sami Niku.

The Griffins took their first lead in the period’s final minute. The puck bounced over the stick of defenseman Tucker Poolman to allow Corey Elkins a free path to the net and he beat Comrie for a 2-1 lead.

The Detroit Red Wings’ top affiliate added another goal in the middle frame. Axel Holmstrom’s shot went off Julian Melchiori’s stick and deflected behind Comrie for a two goal lead.

The Moose battled back from two goals down in a 3-2 overtime loss on Monday but the comeback was not in the cards on this night. Just two minutes into the third period Holmstrom scored from behind the net, banking the puck off Comrie for his second goal of the night and fifth of the season. He also had an assist for a three point night.

Winnipeg’s Dylan McIlrath added an insurance marker with just 1:48 left on the clock to close out the scoring. He also had an assist in the Griffins’ win.

The Griffins have now won eight of their last 10 games.

The Moose had a slight edge in the shot department 33-31. Jared Coreau made 32 stops for the Griffs while Comrie stopped 26 shots for Manitoba.

Nic Petan’s 10 game point streak came to an end in the defeat.

The announced attendance was 3,108.

The Moose were without all-star defenseman Cameron Schilling who sat out with a lower body injury. But left winger Francis Beauvillier returned to the Moose lineup after a three game absence. The Moose went back to the usual compliment of 12 forwards and six defenseman after dressing only 11 forwards on Monday.

The six game homestand continues on Saturday for the Moose with the Iowa Wild in the city for a pair of afternoon games on the weekend.

