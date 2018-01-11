Belleville’s Moira Secondary School will become Meyers Creek Secondary School in September

With the start of the new school year this September, Belleville’s Moira Secondary School will become Meyers Creek Secondary School.

The name change is the result of an amalgamation of the students at Moira and Quinte Secondary Schools.

A community panel recommended Meyers Creek from a short list of five names.

Meyers Creek was chosen in part because Belleville was called Meyers Creek until it was renamed in the early 18oos.

The school board’s director of education, Mandy Savery-Whiteway, says earlier this week, the recommendation was approved by school board trustees.

“We know that people are sad. We will be closing Quinte Secondary School and consolidating with Moira Secondary School but we’re looking forward to the future which will be really exciting as Meyers Creek Secondary School.”

Not all students at Moira Secondary are buying in like Alexander Krasnoyarsky.

“We’ve had this school name for a long time now, then they come in here, they didn’t even like us anyways.”

Grade 12 student Skyler Barker shares a similar opinion with Krasnoyarsky.

“It’s been Moira for the longest time — none of the other schools are getting it changed even though they’re getting the Quinte kids too. It’s only us.”

Grade 9 student Alex Elliott is more amused by the new name.

“I mean, what would the mascot be — the mosquito?”

At Quinte, some students, like Martyn Flood, feel a new name is a fresh start for everyone.

“I think it’s good that they change it though, kind of make it a new school to bring in new people.”

A sentiment shared by fellow Quinte Secondary student Paige Howe.

“I would say that’s a pretty good reason but I don’t think anyone would actually do that in this day and age — no one brags about their school.”

Moira’s student council co-president Jenny Wu says they’re planning events with Quinte’s student council to ease the transition.

“We’ve been in contact with them and we’re trying to plan for hopefully, a relay for life together.”

The school board is now waiting to hear back from the Ministry of Education on a proposal that would either see an expansion and renovation of Moira Secondary School or a completely new school built that would eventually bear the name Meyers Creek.

Savery-Whiteway says that answer should be coming soon.

“So we’re waiting to hear back and we won’t hear probably until early February.”

A new school is expected to cost around $30 million while a renovation would be about half of that cost.

