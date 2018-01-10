Canada
Queen’s University tight-lipped on possible buyers for P4W property

The deadline for submissions to Queen’s University from those interested in buying the former Prison for Women (P4W) in Kingston has now passed. But the school is being tight lipped about how much interest there is in the historic property.

Queen’s purchased the mothballed prison in 2008 for almost $2.9 million. Last November the property was put up for sale because the school could not find a viable use for it.

At the time, Kingston realtor Rogers and Trainor said four qualified buyers had already approached university officials. The deadline to submit a bid for the eight-acre property was Jan. 8.

Queen’s said in a statement Wednesday that further “details would remain confidential until a sale is negotiated.”

The school did not offer a timeline to complete the transaction.

P4W operated as Canada’s primary female prison from 1934 to 2000.

