Pats make another blockbuster trade with the Blades

The Regina Pats have made another blockbuster trade with the Saskatoon Blades.

The Pats announced the acquisition of 20-year-old Oilers prospect Cameron Hebig and 19-year-old goalie Ryan Kubic from the Blades in exchange for goalie Tyler Brown, forward Bryan Locker, a first round pick in 2020, a second round pick in 2020, a third round pick in 2019 and a third round pick in 2021.

Hebig is having a career year in the WHL with 30 goals, 28 assists for 58 points in 48 games with the Blades.

“Cameron is one of the best overage players in the league this year,” said Pats head coach and GM John Paddock. “We are really excited to add his scoring and playmaking ability to our team.”

Kubic has put up an 8-11-1-0 record this season with a 3.96 GAA and a .871 save percentage.

“Kubic brings three years of experience to our team,” added Paddock. “We believe he can give us the goaltending we need down the stretch.”

The Pats are back in action Wednesday night at the Brandt Centre when they host the Oil Kings.