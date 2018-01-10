Crime
January 10, 2018 11:05 am

Abbotsford police probe Wednesday morning home invasion

By Assignment Editor/News Anchor  CKNW
Officials in Abbotsford continue to probe what they say was a home invasion that happened Wednesday morning just before 4:30.

Abbotsford Police say they were called out to the 2200-block of Windsor Street after a resident and his son woke up to find three masked men in the home, brandishing firearms.

The man and his son were tied up while the trio stole an undisclosed amount of pot, as well as a white Ford F350 truck, with license plates LS 9325.

The residents were not injured and officials say the place the pot was stolen from is licensed to grow it.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Abbotsford Police or Crime Stoppers.

