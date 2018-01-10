Two people found dead in Brighton house fire

Two people are dead following an early morning house fire in Brighton, Ont.

Firefighters responded to the blaze on Harbour Street around 7:30 a.m. after neighbours spotted the blaze and called 911.

Firefighters on scene said one body was found deceased just outside the home in the backyard while another was found inside near the rear of the house overlooking Presqu’ile Bay.

The victims have yet to be identified.

Brighton fire chief Lloyd Hutchinson said the fire was intense but was quickly brought under control. He said the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshall has been contacted to attend the scene.

Double fatal house fire Brighton pic.twitter.com/YwqrYsVh2O — Pete Fisher (@NT_pfisher) January 10, 2018

Two people are confirmed dead following a house fire in Brighton. A neibour spotted the fire. One person was found at the back, outside the house. Another was found just inside the back. House is gutted. pic.twitter.com/LEVTpH3xvE — Pete Fisher (@NT_pfisher) January 10, 2018

Harbour Street is closed to traffic.

More to come.