Two people found dead in Brighton house fire
Two people are dead following an early morning house fire in Brighton, Ont.
Firefighters responded to the blaze on Harbour Street around 7:30 a.m. after neighbours spotted the blaze and called 911.
Firefighters on scene said one body was found deceased just outside the home in the backyard while another was found inside near the rear of the house overlooking Presqu’ile Bay.
The victims have yet to be identified.
Brighton fire chief Lloyd Hutchinson said the fire was intense but was quickly brought under control. He said the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshall has been contacted to attend the scene.
Harbour Street is closed to traffic.
