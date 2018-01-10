House fire in Peterborough sends 1 to hospital

One person was taken to hospital following a house fire in Peterborough’s south end on Tuesday night.

Around 11 p.m., Peterborough Fire Services responded to a residential fire on O’Connell Road. When they arrived, heavy smoke was venting from the second floor and roof line.

The lone occupant of the residence was treated at the scene by firefighters and paramedics and taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for further assessment, said platoon chief Jeff Guest.

“Firefighters quickly accounted for all occupants and initiated suppression activities on the first and second floors of the residence,” Guest stated in a release.

This is the fire hydrant on O'Connell Drive across from the fire scene. Clear out the snow from around a hydrant on your property to help save @PtboFireRescue time when accessing the water at a call #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/7150pnqb15 — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) January 10, 2018

Guest said the fire was quickly brought under control but he said damage to the second floor is extensive and parts of the home sustained smoke and water damage.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire which remains under investigation. The Peterborough Police Service, representatives from the City/County Disaster Trust Fund, Peterborough Utility Services and Enbridge Gas also responded.

Damage is estimated at $125,000.