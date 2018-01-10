Teenage girl sexually assaulted at north Calgary Dairy Queen

Calgary police are looking for a man thought to be involved in the sexual assault of a teenage girl at a local Dairy Queen.

It happened just after 5 p.m. on Monday at the fast food restaurant located on the corner of Centre Street and 18 Avenue N.E.

Police said a 16-year-old was cleaning the men’s washroom when she was approached by a man who told her he wanted to use the facilities. She left and began cleaning the women’s washroom.

READ MORE: Bail for accused sexual predator sparking outrage in Calgary

It’s alleged the man followed the employee into the women’s washroom where he pushed her into a corner and began touching her while holding his hand to her mouth.

“The victim was able to loosen his grip over her mouth and scream for help,” police said in a Tuesday news release. “A co-worker entered the bathroom and the man fled the restaurant.”

Police describe the suspect as being six foot, three inches tall and in his late 20s with a slim build. He was clean-shaven and had black and bleached-orange hair, and was wearing a white flat-brimmed ball cap, a black hoodie with a black shirt underneath, black and white runners and black pants. He was carrying a computer bag.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man is asked to call the Calgary Police Service (CPS) at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.