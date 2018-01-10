Crime
January 10, 2018 8:25 am
Updated: January 10, 2018 8:42 am

Teenage girl sexually assaulted at north Calgary Dairy Queen

Calgary police are looking for a man thought to be involved in the sexual assault of a teenage girl at a local Dairy Queen.

It happened just after 5 p.m. on Monday at the fast food restaurant located on the corner of Centre Street and 18 Avenue N.E.

Police said a 16-year-old was cleaning the men’s washroom when she was approached by a man who told her he wanted to use the facilities. She left and began cleaning the women’s washroom.

It’s alleged the man followed the employee into the women’s washroom where he pushed her into a corner and began touching her while holding his hand to her mouth.

“The victim was able to loosen his grip over her mouth and scream for help,” police said in a Tuesday news release. “A co-worker entered the bathroom and the man fled the restaurant.”

Police describe the suspect as being six foot, three inches tall and in his late 20s with a slim build. He was clean-shaven and had black and bleached-orange hair, and was wearing a white flat-brimmed ball cap, a black hoodie with a black shirt underneath, black and white runners and black pants. He was carrying a computer bag.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man is asked to call the Calgary Police Service (CPS) at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.

