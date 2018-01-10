Police investigating after man fatally shot in Etobicoke
A man in his 20s is dead following a shooting in Etobicoke.
The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near Scarlett Road and Lawrence Avenue West.
Police have not released any suspect information, or possible motive.
Police remain on scene of the shooting for the investigation.
