New-look Hurricanes edge Red Deer 5-4 in shootout

A new-look Lethbridge Hurricanes team came away with a win on Tuesday night, edging the Red Deer Rebels 5-4 in a shootout.

The win came just hours after the Western Hockey League club announced a blockbuster trade that saw team captain Giorgio Estephan, goalie Stuart Skinner and veteran forward Tanner Nagel dealt to Swift Current.

One of the players acquired in that deal, Logan Barlage, scored the shootout winner and goaltender Logan Flodell, who also came over in the trade, stopped 29 of 33 shots.

Brad Morrison, who joined the Hurricanes on Monday after being traded by the Vancouver Giants in exchange for defenceman Brennan Riddle, also had a strong debut. He scored twice in the first period.

The Hurricanes outshot the Rebels 41 to 33 and with the win saw the team improve to 18-19-3-0 on the season.

The central division rivals will face each other again on Friday in Red Deer.