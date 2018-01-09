Five straight losses for the Canucks after they lose to Capitals on Tuesday night

The Washington Capitals defeated the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Vancouver netminder Jacob Markstrom made 33 saves and Daniel Sedin scored the only goal for the Vancouver Canucks.

The Capitals’ John Carlson, Lars Eller and Evgeny Kuznetsov each scored a goal, while backup goalie Philipp Grubauer made 37 saves.

The Canucks will have a few days to recover while they continue their road trip. They’ll be back on the ice in Columbus on Friday to take on the Blue Jackets.