January 9, 2018 8:08 pm

Lethbridge high school student charged with uttering threats

By Online journalist  Global News

An 18-year-old Lethbridge man has been charged after an incident at Winston Churchill High School (WCHS) in which a former student of the school was threatened with physical harm.

According to police, officers were called to the school at 10:20 a.m. on Monday after receiving a report a student at the school had threatened to hurt a former student with a gun.

The school grounds were searched and a suspect was taken into custody, however, no guns were recovered and nobody was hurt.

“Investigation determined two students had been walking near the school when they were approached by an 18-year-old male,” the Lethbridge Police Service said in a statement on Tuesday. “The students reported the male threatened to harm a former WCHS student using a firearm.”

Police said the students told school staff about what happened when they got to school and police were then called. At no point in the investigation was the school ever closed.

Dillon James Grant is charged with one count of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 14.

