15-year-old boy arrested after threats made to students at central Alberta school

A teenager was arrested Thursday afternoon after threats made to students at a school in Alix, Alta. prompted staff to put the school in “hold and secure” mode.

The RCMP said officers responded to a report of a student at Alix-MAC School allegedly making threats to “harm students” at the school at about 1 p.m.

Police said there was a limited number of students and staff at the school at the time.

A 15-year-old boy, who is a student at the school, was later arrested. Police did not provide details about the arrest or the nature of the alleged threats.

The RCMP said an investigation into what happened is ongoing and that the Wolf Creek School Division Administration is also reviewing the matter.

The incident did not result in any injuries.

The RCMP did not say if charges would be laid.

Alix, Alta. is located about 160 kilometres south of Edmonton.