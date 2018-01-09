Land purchase paves the way for new rail trail in the Okanagan/Shuswap

Most of the section of disused CP Rail corridor between Armstrong and Sicamous has new owners.

The regional districts of North Okanagan and Columbia Shuswap have purchased the old rail line from the company.

The land excludes some sections owned by the Splatsin First Nation.

“From the beginning this project has helped to initiate relationships with our Splatsin and RDNO partners,” said CSRD board chair Rhona Matin in a news release. “The CSRD is excited to continue to build on these relationships with the opportunities for regional economic and recreational development, as well as the opportunity to learn more of the cultural history of the rail line.”

The purchase was completed after legal and environmental examinations of the property were satisfactory.

“Similar to the Okanagan Rail Trail, this purchase of rail corridor will provide numerous benefits to the North Okanagan and Columbia Shuswap areas, including significant recreation and economic opportunities,” said RDNO board chair Bob Fleming.

The rail corridor purchase price is $6.5 million. The provincial government contributed $2.17 million with the two regional districts splitting the remainder.