rail corridor purchase
January 9, 2018 5:59 pm

Land purchase paves the way for new rail trail in the Okanagan/Shuswap

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

Two local governments have bought some of an old rail line in the Okanagan/Shuswap.

Global News/File Photo
A A

Most of the section of disused CP Rail corridor between Armstrong and Sicamous has new owners.

The regional districts of North Okanagan and Columbia Shuswap have purchased the old rail line from the company.

The land excludes some sections owned by the Splatsin First Nation.

Story continues below

“From the beginning this project has helped to initiate relationships with our Splatsin and RDNO partners,” said CSRD board chair Rhona Matin in a news release. “The CSRD is excited to continue to build on these relationships with the opportunities for regional economic and recreational development, as well as the opportunity to learn more of the cultural history of the rail line.”

READ MORE: Deal could mean Shuswap rail trail

The purchase was completed after legal and environmental examinations of the property were satisfactory.

“Similar to the Okanagan Rail Trail, this purchase of rail corridor will provide numerous benefits to the North Okanagan and Columbia Shuswap areas, including significant recreation and economic opportunities,” said RDNO board chair Bob Fleming.

The rail corridor purchase price is $6.5 million. The provincial government contributed $2.17 million with the two regional districts splitting the remainder.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Armstrong
columbia shuwap regional district
CP Rail
rail corridor purchase
rail line bought
rail trail purchase
Regional District of North Okanagan
shuwap rail trail
Sicamous
splatsin first nation

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News