January 9, 2018 3:01 pm
Updated: January 9, 2018 3:04 pm

Toronto Raptors Lowry to miss game against Miami Heat with bruised tailbone, back spasms

By Staff The Canadian Press
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry was ruled out of Tuesday night’s game against the Miami Heat due to a bruised tailbone and back spasms.

X-rays were negative and he’ll be treated and re-evaluated daily by the team’s medical staff, the Raptors said in a post on Twitter.

Lowry took a hard fall on his back during a 114-113 overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.

He had to be lifted to the locker-room by teammates.

The 31-year-old three-time all-star is averaging 16.2 points and 6.9 assists per game this season.

