Saskatoon preparing for icy roads, blowing snow

The City of Saskatoon is getting ready to deal with potential icy roads and blowing snow.

A low pressure system passing through Saskatchewan could coat Saskatoon with freezing rain followed by blowing snow just in time for Tuesday’s evening commute.

City officials said trucks will be out sanding and salting priority roads, starting with Circle Drive, and freeways, and high-traffic intersections throughout the afternoon and evening.

Officials are advising drivers that the mixed precipitation and blowing snow could create poor driving conditions and that despite sanding and salting efforts, roadways could remain icy.

Caution is being urged on overpasses and bridges, along with high-traffic roads such as Circle Drive.

Drivers are being reminded to watch for the blue and amber lights on snow maintenance equipment, slow down when approaching them, and to remain at least 15 metres behind the equipment.