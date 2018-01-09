Traffic
January 9, 2018 2:45 pm

Saskatoon preparing for icy roads, blowing snow

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Sanding and salting trucks will be out on priority roads and high-traffic intersections as icy roads possible for Tuesday’s evening commute.

File / Global News
A A

The City of Saskatoon is getting ready to deal with potential icy roads and blowing snow.

A low pressure system passing through Saskatchewan could coat Saskatoon with freezing rain followed by blowing snow just in time for Tuesday’s evening commute.

READ MORE: Snow moves out, -40 wind chills dive in

City officials said trucks will be out sanding and salting priority roads, starting with Circle Drive, and freeways, and high-traffic intersections throughout the afternoon and evening.

Officials are advising drivers that the mixed precipitation and blowing snow could create poor driving conditions and that despite sanding and salting efforts, roadways could remain icy.

Caution is being urged on overpasses and bridges, along with high-traffic roads such as Circle Drive.

Drivers are being reminded to watch for the blue and amber lights on snow maintenance equipment, slow down when approaching them, and to remain at least 15 metres behind the equipment.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Blowing Snow
City of Saskatoon
Freezing Rain
Icy Roads
Salting
Sanding
Saskatoon Blowing Snow
Saskatoon Freezing Rain
Saskatoon Icy Roads

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News