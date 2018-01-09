10-15 cm snow possible across central Saskatchewan

Up to 15 centimetres of snow is possible across central Saskatchewan on Tuesday.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for parts of the province as a low pressure system in Alberta pushes into west central Saskatchewan on Tuesday morning.

The snow will continue eastward across the province during the afternoon, with the heavy snow ending Tuesday night as the system moves into Manitoba.

Road conditions are expected to be impacted and drivers should check the highway hotline before heading out.

Northerly winds will move in behind the system, bringing a return of unseasonably cold temperatures that will persist into the weekend.

Environment Canada issues snowfall warnings when significant snowfall is expected.

Snowfall warning for: