Snowfall warning issued for Edmonton region with 10-15 cm expected

A stretch of Alberta, from B.C. to Saskatchewan, is expected to receive 10 to 15 centimetres of snow between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning, prompting a snowfall warning by Environment Canada.

The warning stretches from Hinton to Grande Prairie in the west, across the province to the Cold Lake region in the east, and includes the city of Edmonton and surrounding areas to the west, north and east.

Environment Canada said a low pressure system developing over Alberta will spread a band of snow over north central parts of the province.

The snow will begin Monday afternoon over northwestern portions of the province and then track eastward through the Edmonton region overnight, before leaving the province on Tuesday afternoon, the weather agency said.

“Snowfall totals are expected to be in the 10 to 20 centimetre range by the time the system tracks into Saskatchewan on Tuesday,” the advisory stated.

Environment Canada issues snowfall warnings when at least 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall within 12 hours.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.

One of the best ways to track locally hazardous driving conditions is from local viewer reports. The #yegtraffic hashtag is often used by Twitter users reporting traffic issues within Edmonton.

If safe to do so, share your weather photos with us via the Global Edmonton Facebook and Twitter accounts. You can also post updates from your community using the hashtags#yegwx and #abstorm.

