January 8, 2018 7:55 am
Updated: January 8, 2018 8:00 am

10-15 cm snow possible across central Saskatchewan

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for central Saskatchewan, with 10-15 cm of snow possible on Tuesday.

Up to 15 centimetres of snow is possible across central Saskatchewan on Tuesday.

Environment Canada says a disturbance expected to develop over southern Alberta on Monday night will track across southern Saskatchewan on Tuesday.

As the system tracks eastward, snow will spread into west-central Saskatchewan on Tuesday morning before moving to east-central areas in the afternoon.

Heaviest snowfall amounts are currently forecast to fall along a line from Prince Albert to La Ronge, with 10 to 15 centimetres possible before snow moves out of the area Tuesday night.

Northerly winds will move in behind the system, bringing a return of unseasonably cold temperatures that will persist into the weekend.

Special weather statement for:

  • Hudson Bay – Porcupine Plain
  • Île à la Crosse – Buffalo Narrows – Beauval
  • La Ronge – Prince Albert Nat. Park – Narrow Hills Prov. Park
  • Meadow Lake – Big River – Green Lake – Pierceland
  • Melfort – Tisdale – Nipawin – Carrot River
  • Pelican Narrows – Cumberland House – Creighton
  • Prince Albert – Shellbrook – Spiritwood – Duck Lake

