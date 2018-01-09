74-year-old woman dies after December crash in southeast Calgary

A 74-year-old woman that was injured when two cars collided outside a shopping centre in southeast Calgary last month has died.

Calgary police said the woman was travelling in the back of a Toyota Rav4 which was exiting Heritage Towne Centre onto Railway Street S.E. when it struck a Honda Accord just after 1 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2017.

The 74-year-old, who was one of three woman in the car, was taken to hospital at the time for precautionary reasons. Police said she died on Sunday as a result of her injuries.

Police did not say in a media statement Tuesday whether the other women or the 31-year-old man driving the Accord were injured.

Police believe inclement weather and poor driving conditions were a factor in the crash.

Investigators say alcohol, drugs and speed did not contribute.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Calgary Police Service Traffic Section at 403-567-4000.