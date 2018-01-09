Saskatoon weather outlook: snow moves out, -40 wind chills dive in

Snow slides out, -40 wind chills dive in.

Snowfall Warning

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Prince Albert, Melfort, Meadow Lake, La Ronge and other parts of north-central Saskatchewan for 10 to 15 centimetres of snow.

Heavy snow associated with a low pressure system in Alberta will spread across central Saskatchewan on Tuesday before ending Tuesday evening as the low moves into Manitoba.

A cold northerly wind will develop in the wake of this weather system, ushering very cold temperatures back into the Prairies for the remainder of the week.

Saskatoon Forecast

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy skies acted like a blanket overnight and helped keep conditions mild to start the day with temperatures only dipping back to -8 by morning with wind chills in the mid-minus teens.

We warmed up to mid-minus single digits by midday in the clouds with snow falling further north right into the middle of the day.

Saskatoon's radar site (Radisson) is down until spring, but we do have current conditions, which show snow falling right through the warning region

Saskatoon will tap into some of that snow during the afternoon as a low pressure system swings through with a slight risk of freezing rain and ice pellets shortly after noon as we sit in mid-minus single digits.

Tuesday Night

Snow continues into Tuesday evening with a few centimetres expected as stronger northerly winds pick up behind this system with gusts upwards of 50 km/h or so, which may reduce visibility at times.

Arctic air will dive in behind this system, which will cool us back toward the -20s overnight as the snow eases overnight.

Wednesday

By morning, -30 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill as you’re heading out the door as cloudy skies continue into the day.

Winds will be a bit breezy to start the day with gusts upwards of 30 to 40 km/h possible before easing back in the afternoon with temperatures hovering around -20 for the majority of the day before falling back into the mid -20s at night.

Thursday-Friday

An arctic high pressure system then drops in for the rest of the week keeping skies mostly sunny, but bringing back frigid conditions.

Daytime highs will tumble back into the mid -20s with overnight lows pushing into the -30s and extreme cold wind chill values in the -40s possible in the morning, which will only recover into the -30s during the day.

Weekend Outlook

Slightly warmer air is expected to slip in this weekend, which may allow daytime highs to potentially recover as warm as the minus teens, but overnight lows will still dip toward the -30s with partly to mostly sunny skies likely both days.

The Your Saskatchewan photo for Jan. 9 was taken near Saskatoon by Jim Gawluk:

