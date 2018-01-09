Assault charges against Calgary police officer dropped

Charges have been withdrawn against a Calgary police officer accused of assault in an off-duty incident.

Douglas Sherwood, 42, was originally charged last April following an investigation into an alleged altercation in January 2015.

At the time, officers said Sherwood was looking out the window of his home in northwest Calgary when he saw a man dressed in construction clothing and carrying a hard hat walking up and down his street.

The officer, who didn’t identify himself as a police officer, then allegedly tried to question the man about what he was doing, but the man wouldn’t speak to him and kept walking.

The situation escalated to a physical confrontation, where both were hurt.

According to Alberta Justice, charges of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats were dropped on Monday, the same day his three-day preliminary hearing was set to begin.