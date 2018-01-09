8 treated for carbon monoxide exposure at Mississauga home

Peel Paramedics say eight people have been treated after they were exposed to carbon monoxide inside a home in Mississauga Monday evening.

Paramedics and firefighters were called to a house on Sherwood Mills Boulevard, near Mavis Road and Eglinton Avenue West, at around 6:45 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services told Global News someone called 911 about a possible carbon monoxide leak.

Nearly 10 patients transported to hospital from carbon monoxide poisoning at a home on Sherwood Mills Blvd in #Mississauga. Owners had their heating system repaired today, levels of CO were 20 times higher than normal. pic.twitter.com/YkFmx09p6i — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) January 9, 2018

After firefighters arrived, the spokesperson said firefighters found a high level of carbon monoxide and an evacuation of the home was ordered.

Officials said eight people were being assessed after reporting multiple symptoms, including vomiting. Some of those inside in the home were taken to hospital as a precaution, paramedics said.

Officials are investigating the cause of the leak.