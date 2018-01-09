Man rescued from Saint Lawrence River

A Quebec City ferry crew performed a quick rescue this morning to save a man who was spotted floating in the Saint Lawrence River. The man is now recovering in hospital with severe hypothermia.

Shortly after 9 a.m. Monday morning, 9-1-1 received a call that a man was seen floating in the Saint Lawrence.

READ MORE: Search underway for woman in St. Lawrence River near Kahnawake

Thanks to quick action by crew members of the Quebec-Lévis ferry, the man in his thirties was rescued out of the icy water and quickly brought to emergency services waiting on land.

The man is suffering from severe hypothermia, but the Quebec City fire department said his life is not in danger. The fire department credits the ferry crew for saving the man’s life.

“They saw the person floating in the water, so they quickly rescued the man by bringing down rescue boats from the ferry, brought it to the water level, brought him in the rescue boat, brought him onto the ferry and then left to the dock,” said Bill Noonan with the Quebec City fire department.

READ MORE: Family forced to jump four storeys from Quebec City fire questions truck safety

No one knows how the man ended up in the water. When he was rescued he was conscious, but not speaking. He is now recovering in hospital.