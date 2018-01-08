McLean, Sask. man facing numerous weapon charges

On Friday afternoon Indian Head RCMP were called for a weapons complaint at a store in McLean, Sask.

When officers arrived, a total of six men were inside the business and all were arrested. After an investigation by police, five of the men were released from custody without any charges.

Daniel Leonard, 60, was held in custody and is facing a total of 12 criminal charges including assault with a weapon, uttering threats, firearm offences, possessing a weapon and numerous breaches of court-imposed conditions.

Leonard made his first court appearance in Fort Qu’Appelle on Monday morning.