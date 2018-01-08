Crime
Inmate fails to return to Prince Albert Correctional Centre from temporary absence

Jonathon Wade Benson failed to return to Prince Albert Correctional Centre from his temporary absence.

Police are looking for an inmate who failed to return to the Prince Albert Correctional Centre while on a temporary absence.

Jonathon Wade Benson, 31, was scheduled to return to custody on Jan. 6.

He is now deemed in violation of his temporary absence.

Justice Ministry officials said Benson is not considered a threat to public safety.

Benson is six-foot one, 161 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He has a cross tattoo on his right arm and three cigarette burns on his left hand.

He was serving a 182 sentence for common assault and breach of probation.

Pierceland RCMP have been notified.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Benson is asked to contact their local police detachment.

