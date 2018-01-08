Saskatchewan government renews funding for Prairieland Park

The Saskatchewan government has renewed its funding for Prairieland Park.

Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister Lyle Stewart confirmed a new $125,000 five-year sponsorship on the first day of the Western Canada Crop Production Show in Saskatoon.

‘Saskatoon’s Prairieland Park is an important hub for the agriculture community, hosting events that are integral to the industry,” Stewart said in a press release.

“For the past 35 years, the crop production show has attracted producers from across the Prairies with information on the latest practices, services, products and technology.

“We are happy to provide our continued support for these valuable programs.”

The money will be used to support agriculture-related events including the crop production show, Ag-Experience for Students, Junior Ag Showcase and the Saskatchewan Beef Expo.

“Prairieland Park is proud to host and showcase some of the best agriculture programming on the Prairies,” said Prairieland Park CEO Mark Regier in a statement, adding that the money will allow them to improve and expand programming.

More than 220,000 people visit Prairieland Park each year.

The Saskatchewan government said it has a goal of increasing agri-food exports to $15 billion by 2020. Exports in 2016 totalled $14.6 billion.