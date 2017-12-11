Canada
Skyride not coming to Prairieland Park

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Prairieland Park cancels a proposed skyride for the park and the Saskatoon Ex.

A proposed skyride that would have given people a birds-eye view of the Saskatoon Exhibition is not coming to Prairieland Park.

Park officials announced Monday a skyride planned for the Saskatoon Ex has been cancelled.

In a press release, park officials said the ride they were hoping to obtain is no longer available.

The park had submitted a report to Saskatoon city council in May, seeking approval to install a permanent skyride, similar to those seen at ski hills.

A brand new skyride would cost approximately $1.5 million, buy park officials said at the time there was a six-year-old unit available for sale in London, Ont., for far less.

Park officials said they are continually looking for opportunities to add attractions to the Saskatoon Ex.

