OEG won’t be bidding on Canadian Finals Rodeo

It looks like the Canadian Finals Rodeo won’t be finding a new Edmonton home at Rogers Place.

The Oilers Entertainment Group (OEG) — which runs the new downtown arena — confirmed Monday it won’t be putting in a bid to host the rodeo event.

“We don’t have much to say other than we’re declining to bid at this time,” an OEG spokesperson told Global News.

The CFR has been held in Edmonton, at Northlands, for the last 44 years. There was a bit of a hiccup a couple of years ago when the CFR took a long and winding road from severing ties with Edmonton and landing in Saskatoon, only to have CFR 44 return to Northlands Coliseum in November 2017.

The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Global Cup was held at Rogers Place from Nov. 9 to 11, 2017.

In September, CFR boss Jeff Robson said there were conversations about the event’s future taking place in several locations, including in Edmonton with OEG.

“Really the ball’s in their court now,” he said of his discussions with Bob Nicholson and the OEG. “They talked about the fact in relative terms to the downtown arena ‘hey we’d love to continue this chat.’ That’s what we’ve been doing. We’ve been keeping the dialogue open and ongoing.”

Robson had hoped to have a decision on the 2018 CFR done by the end of December.

The CFR is a family tradition for Ponoka’s Chance Butterfield.

“I’ve been watching that rodeo as long as I can remember.

“I’m pretty sure the year I was born, my parents were attending the CFR and competing there. I’d be the second generation to be competing in what was Rexall and what’s Northlands Coliseum now.

“We’ve got a long history there… It’s our culture and it runs pretty deep.”

Both his parents, as well as his grandfather, competed in rodeo and his mother and grandfather were Canadian champions in their events. Butterfield competed in his first CFR in 2017.

He’s been keeping an eye out on discussions about the event’s future.

“It’s been everywhere. We were supposed to be in Saskatoon, [then] we were back in Edmonton. We’re supposed to be there for two years, at Northlands, then it got cut back to a year.

“Things looked pretty good, from the outside looking in, maybe going to the new arena. But dollars and cents, at the end of the day, they didn’t they could make it work and I guess I can understand that.

“I’m pretty sure OEG is going to do just fine with their new building without the rodeo there,” Butterfield said. “They should be able to make as much, if not more money, with concerts and hockey games.”

“The derivatives for the city I think are going to be substantially less,” Butterfield said. “I just can’t see the amount of people and the amount of outside money coming into the city, I can’t see it being as high as what the CFR was bringing in. But, like I said, I’m a little bit biased.”

Global News has reached out to Canadian Professional Rodeo Association. This article will be updated when we hear back.

— With files from 630 CHED’s Scott Johnston