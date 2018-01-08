Prime Minister Trudeau to hold town hall at McMaster University on Wednesday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will hold a town hall meeting at McMaster University on Wednesday.
It’s part of what is expected to be a national town hall tour, which begins Tuesday in Halifax and continues Thursday in London.
The event will be held at McMaster’s Burridge Gym and the doors will open at 11:30 a.m.
Trudeau is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m.
He will be joined by Hamilton East-Stoney Creek MP Bob Bratina and Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas MP Filomena Tassi.
The Prime Minister last visited Hamilton last August when he handed out peach sundaes at the Winona Peach Festival.
