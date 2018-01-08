Politics
January 8, 2018 2:20 pm

Prime Minister Trudeau to hold town hall at McMaster University on Wednesday

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will speak in Hamilton on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
A A

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will hold a town hall meeting at McMaster University on Wednesday.

It’s part of what is expected to be a national town hall tour, which begins Tuesday in Halifax and continues Thursday in London.

READ MORE: COMMENTARY: Decision to allow Trudeau-Boyle meeting defies all logic and common sense

The event will be held at McMaster’s Burridge Gym and the doors will open at 11:30 a.m.

Trudeau is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m.

READ MORE: What’s behind the Conservative push for Justin Trudeau to face ethics committee on Aga Khan trip?

He will be joined by Hamilton East-Stoney Creek MP Bob Bratina and Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas MP Filomena Tassi.

The Prime Minister last visited Hamilton last August when he handed out peach sundaes at the Winona Peach Festival.

READ MORE: Justin Trudeau visits Winona Peach Festival and other sites around Hamilton and Niagara

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Hamilton
Justin Trudeau
McMaster University
Prime Minister
Trudeau town hall
Trudeau visits Hamilton

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News